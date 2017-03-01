Death Cab for Cutie, Wilco announced as part of Denver music and cycling festival

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco performs of stage at Bluesfest Byron Bay 2013 - Day 3 on March 30, 2013 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo: Matt Roberts, 2013 Getty Images)

DENVER - Here in Denver, we like music. We also like biking, and we definitely love beer.

Lots of events combine these things, but Velorama Colorado – which was first announced on Wednesday – hopes to take it to the next level.

The festival is slated for Aug. 11 to Aug. 13 in the River North Arts District, and feature big-name acts like Death Cab for Cubie, Wilco, The New Pornographers, Saint Motel, La Santa Cecelia and more.

It will happen amid the Denver stages of the Colorado Classic, a bike race that also has starts and finishes in Breckenridge and Colorado Springs.

In addition to music and biking, Velorama Colorado will also have hundreds of vendors anchored by Denver Flea and various craft brewers.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Single day general admission tickets are $25 to $45. VIP tickets are $250 to $300 per day. You can buy them at wwww.axs.com or by calling 1-888-929-7849.

You can check out a day-by-day schedule below:

- Friday night, Aug. 11: Women’s criterium; music headliner Wilco; and festival marketplace.

- Saturday, Aug.12: Stage 3 men’s race (RiNo start/finish and Peak to Peak Hwy out-and-back); music headliner Death Cab for Cutie; and festival marketplace.

- Sunday Aug. 13: Stage 4 of men’s race (RiNo criterium and city circuit) and closing ceremonies; Family Music and Fun Day; and festival marketplace.

Read more about the Colorado Classic here: http://on9news.tv/2lXvozK

You can learn more about Velorama here: https://www.veloramacolorado.com/

