Denver Art Museum extending Star Wars exhibit

Allison Sylte, KUSA 7:20 AM. MST March 03, 2017

KUSA - Unlike the Force, the Star Wars and the Power of Costume exhibit at the Denver Art Museum will not always be with us.

But before you have an existential crisis, there is some good news: It will be with us a little bit longer.

The Denver Art Museum announced Friday that the extremely popular exhibit will remain in Denver for another week, and now close on April 9.

This is not a trap. The art museum will even offer expanded hours so the nerf herders out there who procrastinated about seeing the exhibit can get their act together and finally see the costumes of the Star Wars universe.

It’s also encouraged that you buy tickets ahead of time – you can do that here: http://bit.ly/1YzzZ5Y

Here’s a look at some of the expanded hours:

   Date

  Expanded Hours

   Friday, March 24

  10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

9 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

9 a.m.–10 p.m.

Thursday, March 30

10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Friday, March 31

10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

9 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

9 a.m.–10 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

9 a.m.–5 p.m.

