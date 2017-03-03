Denver Art Museum extending Star Wars exhibit

Star Wars and the Power of Costume Nov 2, 2016-Apr 2, 2017 curated in coordination with Lucasfilms and SITES( Smithsonian) Jill Desmond and Stefania Van Dyke (Photo: Jeff Wells, © Denver Art Museum Photo Jeff Wells)

KUSA - Unlike the Force, the Star Wars and the Power of Costume exhibit at the Denver Art Museum will not always be with us.

But before you have an existential crisis, there is some good news: It will be with us a little bit longer.

The Denver Art Museum announced Friday that the extremely popular exhibit will remain in Denver for another week, and now close on April 9.

This is not a trap. The art museum will even offer expanded hours so the nerf herders out there who procrastinated about seeing the exhibit can get their act together and finally see the costumes of the Star Wars universe.

It’s also encouraged that you buy tickets ahead of time – you can do that here: http://bit.ly/1YzzZ5Y

Here’s a look at some of the expanded hours:

Date Expanded Hours Friday, March 24 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Saturday, March 25 9 a.m.–10 p.m. Sunday, March 26 9 a.m.–10 p.m. Thursday, March 30 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday, March 31 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Saturday, April 1 9 a.m.–10 p.m. Sunday, April 2 9 a.m.–10 p.m. Saturday, April 8 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Sunday, April 9 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

