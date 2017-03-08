Denver Art Museum throwing fashion show for latest exhibit

Florence Müller, the Avenir Foundation Curator of Textile Art and Curator of Fashion at the Denver Art Museum (Photo: KUSA/Brooke Way)

DENVER - If you’re looking to combine art with your love of fashion, then look no further: the Denver Art Museum has you covered.

“Shock Wave: Japanese Fashion Design, 1980s-90s” is the DAM’s latest installation highlighting Japanese designers who started a fashion revolution in Paris during the era.

Florence Müller, the Avenir Foundation Curator of Textile Art and Curator of Fashion at the Denver Art Museum, organized the exhibit and helped bring 70 looks by Japanese designers to the museum.

“I think it’s very important to have fashion inside the Denver Art Museum, which is one of the major encyclopedic museums in the United States,” Müller said. “Fashion is really a way to express the individualism and the personality of anybody.”

This isn’t the first time the Denver Art Museum has taken a dive into the fashion world.

“Yves Saint Laurent: The Retrospective” was an exhibit that quickly gained popularity back in 2012, as well as “Brilliant: Cartier in the 20th Century” in 2014.

The DAM’s most recent exhibit demonstrates how Japanese designers confronted the work of European designers during the time frame.

On Thursday, The Denver Art Museum is presenting “Aftershock,” a fashion show celebrating the exhibit starting at 6:30 p.m.

For the event, guests will get to see a Japanese-inspired fashion show from local brand Goldyn, as well as an interactive art installation by Justin Gitlin, aka “Cacheflowe.” There will also be a dance performance by Avatar Movement as well as Japanese food and cocktails.

“Shock Wave” runs through May 28.

For more information on how to get tickets to the fashion show, visit denverartmuseum.org.

