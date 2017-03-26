Denver designer Gino Velardi prepares for Denver Fashion Weekend

A model walks the runway in Gino Velardi Designs during Denver Fashion Weekend '16. (Photo: Brooke Way/KUSA)

DENVER - Denver Fashion Weekend Spring '17 is almost here!

The 3-night runway event kicks of Thursday, and local designer Gino Velardi stopped by 9NEWS to show us what he's been working on.

The event, hosted by 303 Magazine, is going to be bigger than ever this year. From March 30 to April 2nd local and national designers will come together to show off their latest collections.

Velardi got the chance to design for Madeline Stuart, who is the world’s first professional super model with Down syndrome. She will be walking in his show on Saturday night.

You won’t want to miss the infamous hair show held on Sunday night.

DFW kicks of Thursday night at the EXDO Event Center, doors open at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets for this weekend's event, visit 303 Magazine.

To check out more of Gino Velardi's designs, visit ginovelardi.com.

© 2017 KUSA-TV