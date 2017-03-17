Despite naysayers, 'Beauty and the Beast' set for $180M weekend

In Disney's "Beauty and the Beast,"a live-action adaptation of the studio's animated classic, Emma Watson stars as Belle and Kevin Kline is Maurice, Belle's father. (Photo: Laurie Sparham)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast” opens today and while some grumbling accompanies it, that probably won't keep the Disney film from a big box office weekend.

Entertainment Weekly predicts a $180 million haul domestically. Forbes predicts a $760 million global take, which could make it one of the top-grossing hits of 2017.

Earlier this month, Fandango reported it’s the fastest-selling movie- in terms of presale tickets - in its history. A full-length trailer generated 127.6 million online views, another record for a 24-hour period.

Starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans, it’s a longer version of the 1991 animated film and features music from the Broadway version. Both are beloved, setting a high bar for the latest take.

