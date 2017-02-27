Did Jason Momoa live in Fort Collins?

Actor Jason Momoa attends the InStyle Awards at Getty Center on October 26, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Jason Merritt, Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Did Khal Drogo once call Fort Collins home?

A Facebook post by New Belgium Brewing last week showed actor Jason Momoa enjoying a can of the brewery's Dayblazer Easygoing Ale. The post, which garnered more than 200 shares, also prompted comments claiming Momoa once lived in Fort Collins and attended Colorado State University.

So is it true? Kind of.

Momoa's representation confirmed that he did live in Fort Collins when he was younger, but, according to the university, he was never a student at CSU.

Born in Hawaii and raised in Iowa, Momoa was offered a scholarship to Fort Lewis College. He turned it down, but his love for Colorado led him to Fort Collins, where he waited tables at a local restaurant and lived in the Ram's Pointe apartment complex, according to an ESPN article from 2011 and a Coloradoan article from 2000.

