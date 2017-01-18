Documentary honors 90-year-old figure skater Yvonne Dowlen

(Photo: Balcony Nine Media)

KUSA - Yvonne Dowlen learned to skate when her parents took her to Evergreen as a little girl.

She fell in love with the sport and followed her dream to ultimately become an international performer in the Ice Capades in the 1930s.

Never officially retiring, she was a longtime figure skating teacher in Denver, and was still skating five times a week at the age of 90.

A couple of Boulder-based filmmakers were fascinated by her story, and decided to follow her on her journey to become the world’s oldest competing ice skater in their 9-minute documentary “Edges.”

Katie Stjernholm and Jonathan Hiller of Balcony Nine Media got to know Dowlen on and off the ice, and say her passion for ice skating helped her overcome life’s adversities.

“From the moment I met Yvonne, she is just one of those people with a spirit that’s contagious, and I think someone who has followed their passion every day for almost 90 years is someone you just want to lean-in and get to know,” Stjernholm told 9NEWS.

One of her favorite memories of Yvonne was seeing her at her 90th birthday at a skating rink wearing a hula skirt.

Stjernholm added that even at Yvonne’s age, she never complained about any of her physical ailments. “She was so true to herself, and committed to what she loved,” Stjernholm said.

Dowlen survived a major car accident when she was 80 years old, and suffered a stroke at the age of 85, but she didn’t let that stop her from doing what she loved. She insisted that it was easier to skate than walk at her age.

Jonathan Hiller, the director of photography for the documentary, had to quickly re-teach himself how to skate again in order to follow Yvonne out on the ice with his camera.

“I was with her on the ice and I hadn’t skated in about 12 years,” Hiller said. “So before we started filming, I was on the ice with about 25 hockey players learning how to skate again.”

Dowlen passed away in May 2016, just two days after the documentary was finished. During her last week on the ice, she was training for a competition in Minnesota to celebrate her 91st birthday.

To see the documentary and learn more about the film, visit www.edgesfilm.com.

