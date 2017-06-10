(Photo: KUSA)

BOULDER - Time to break out your swing moves and historic costumes. The 1940s World War II Ball is happening next Saturday.

The theme this year is the glamourous Hollywood look in the 1940s, with a reproduction of a Hollywood studio. The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be there.

For those who want to dress up in the spirit of the evening. 9NEWS was told that you can find vintage clothes to wear to the ball online or in a few local stores. Or you could look for reproductions.

The ball can provide a welcome escape from today’s life and concerns. If you’re interested, it’s at the Boulder Airport at 6 p.m. on June 17. Tickets are $75, fee not included.

Check out some of our guests’ costumes and dance moves in the video above.

