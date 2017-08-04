KUSA - Wowza there is so much fun to be had in Colorado this weekend! Whether your weakness is ice cream or funnel cakes, barbeque or a turkey leg, you'll have plenty of opportunities to make the most of these remaining summer days.



Sundaes at the South Precinct: August 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2voCEf9

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office South Precinct in Littleton is inviting everyone to enjoy a sundae on Sunday.

Not only can you enjoy a sweet treat, but you can meet members of the K9 unit, bomb squad, crime prevention, animal control, and the motorcycle unit.

Foothills Animal Shelter, Spay Today, and the Evergreen Animal Protective League will even be offering low-cost vaccines, microchips and adoptable animals.

In case you need more incentive to attend this free event, they will also be having a Super Sundae Contest for elementary aged kids. The winner receives a classroom pizza party.

Adams County Fair: August 4 to August 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2wdFvoK

This fair, started in 1888, has almost been around as long as Adams County has.

Not only is it still going strong, it is now the largest fair in the state, offering plenty of entertainment that ranges from a truck pull and demolition derby, to a free kids zone.

So bring the entire family down to this fair and enjoy a show, a funnel cake, and beer.

Entry in the fair is free but Grandstand Events, food, and drink are available for additional cost.

5 points Brew and BBQ: August 5 from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2htGHBg

If you have been looking for a reason to cheat on your diet, here is your event.

With more than ten barbeque vendors and eight participating breweries you'll want head to the Historic Five Points neighborhood ready to eat and drink.

While you are filling up on all the tasty options you can enjoy eight different live performances.

Ticket prices range from $5 to $99.

Wild West Kids: August 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2wrZCyK

Four Mile Park in Denver is looking for some trailblazers to scout out a unique pioneer experience.

Kids can enjoy stories of early Colorado life, compete in traditional races, and even join in for living history demonstrations.

Admission is free for members and $5 for non-members. Both tickets include a free horse-drawn wagon ride.

Pro Tip: Pack a picnic and enjoy the ways of the pioneers

Denver Walk like MADD: August 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2wdGuW9

The Walk Like MADD by Mothers Against Drunk Driving is a national event that has set out to unify communities against drunk driving and to support those impacted by it.

This year the walk will take place at Sloan's Lake Park where you will have the opportunity to remember, inspire, and commit.

Every step and every dollar goes to educating and preventing drunk driving.

Don't forget to register online

Beer Brat Brawl: August 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.- http://bit.ly/2tNSL5V

You can spend the entire weekend cheating on your summer diet in the best possible way.

Tender Belly Products and Blue Moon beer and have teamed up to create an event your tummy will love.

This exciting competition challenges some of the top chef's in Denver to concoct their very best beer brat.

Tickets are $40 and are good for four beers, a sampling of each brat, a bacon tasting, and even a pulled pork bar.

Sounds like a happy belly to me.

Denver International Festival: August 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - http://bit.ly/1U4cuFx

This free event at Civic Center Park in Denver has set to be the city's largest unique celebration of global food, music, and art.

There will be 25 restaurants/food trucks, more than 30 unique vendors, international beer and wine tastings, live music, and live Dance and interactive art performances.

Bring the kids and let them enjoy the Kids Village where they can do science experiments, sand art, play in a bounce castle, bubble station, get their face painted, or break a piñata.

Don't forget to attend the benefit concert that will be raising money for Youth on Record. A non-profit for youth in Denver's most vulnerable communities.

Parker Honey Festival: August 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m - http://bit.ly/2aor45J

Parker is asking you to bee their guest and head on down to the Parker Honey Festival at O'Brien Park.

This free festival helps the community learn about bees while enjoying the best these little chefs have to offer.

Families can see bee hives, learn from local bee keepers, create honeybee crafts, sample honey and enter in contests.

One lucky family will even win a Beekeeping Starter Kit.

Boulder County Fair: August 4 – August 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. - http://bit.ly/1prrdbf

148 years young and looking good.

The Boulder County Fair is the longest running fair in Colorado and offers all of the best fair activities.

Families can play hard at the carnival, demolition derby, or rodeo and then unwind by popping on the Farris wheel or by stopping by the Pet-A-Bunny Wagon.

Admission is free but that funnel cake you know you'll want is available for extra cost.

© 2017 KUSA-TV