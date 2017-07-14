9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 14 - July 16

KUSA - This weekend has no shortage of festivals! Whether you are looking for something fun to do with the kids, or a fun way to spend a kid-free weekend, Colorado has something for you.

Lavender Festival: July 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2tafJEc

Finally a festival that smells like blooming lavender, more than 800 blooming lavender plants to be exact.

This family-friendly festival at the Lavender Garden at Chatfield Farms smells good and looks good!

The event is free but products made by local growers, hayrides, barrel train rides, and face painting are available for an additional cost.

Don’t worry if you don’t have time to feed the kids before you head over, they offer a variety of food, dessert, and drink vendors.

Slow Food Nations brings Tasty International Event to Denver: July 14 - July 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (times vary depending on workshop) - http://bit.ly/2uqOlSC

Head down to Denver to enjoy these culinary events.

Slow Nation has set out to indulge your taste buds but to educate you too.

The numerous events will take over Larimer Square and Union Station with hundreds of food exhibitors anxiously waiting to let you taste their work.

Some events like the Taste Marketplace at Larimer square where over 100 vendors will showcase their food for you to taste, are free for you and your family.

Other events like Burgers, Brews, and Bluegrass (on Saturday) and The Colorado-Made Block Party (on Friday) have tickets available for purchase.

Whichever event you decide to pop in to, Slow Nation has created a tasty weekend in Denver.

Southglenn Library Super Sidewalk Sale: July 14 - July 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.) - http://bit.ly/2sYnedf

Does a weekend of staying home in the air-conditioning while taking an adventure into the pages of a good book sound like a great idea?

The Arapahoe Library Friends Foundation is giving you an opportunity to purchase that new adventure at a discount.

Southglenn Library Super Sidewalk Sale will not only include your favorite bestsellers but also collectibles and media for any age.

The sale will take place directly in front of the Southglenn library located at the Streets of Southglenn.

Summerfest Community Festival: July 15 - July 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. - http://bit.ly/1sT4Xgp

Art, crafts, music and beer all surrounded by the Rocky Mountains might make this event the perfect contestant in a most Colorado things to do contest.

This fun-filled festival that features over 120 artists, is located at the Buchanan Park athletic fields in Evergreen just 25 minutes out of Denver.

Leave the pooch at home but don’t forget the kiddos’ when you head up to the event, there is a children’s activity area dedicated to them.

Admission is $5 for adults but kids are free. All proceeds benefit the Center for the Arts Evergreen non-profit arts organization.

Centennial Brew-N-Que Festival: July 15 3 p.m. to 7 p.m- http://bit.ly/2tTitD9

When you put barbeque and beer together in the suburbs you make a delightful Saturday afternoon.

The City of Centennial is throwing their second annual Barbeque and Beer Tasting Festival this Saturday and all ages are welcome.

More than 15 participating breweries, six different food trucks, and two bands are heading over to Centennial Center Park to let you try out the best they have to offer.

Admission is free but you will need to purchase a $15 punch card to participate in the beer tasting and advanced purchase is recommended.

Kids play for Free at South Suburban golf courses: July 15 and July 16 after 5:00 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2umkoSE

Do you wonder if your child could be the next Tiger Woods? This event will give you the chance to test that theory for free.

South Suburban Parks and Recreation District is offering several of its golf courses free of charge for youth 17 years and younger.

The participating golf courses are Littleton Golf Course, Family Sports Golf Course, Long Tree Golf Course, and after 6:00 p.m. at South Suburban Golf Course.

Don’t forget to call the golf course of choice to reserve a tee time.

Donor Dash: July 16th at 8:00 a.m - http://bit.ly/2tTcEWb

Honor, Celebrate, and Recognize is the motto for this year’s Donor Dash.

The 5k run/walk honors the lives of donors, celebrates recipients and recognizes those still in need.

There are almost 120,000 people waiting for transplants nationwide, with 2500 of those in our community.

There is still time to sign up but registration closes Friday July 14 at 6:00 p.m. or onsite at 7:00 a.m. the day of the race.

Yoga on the green: Sunday July 16 at 10:00 a.m. - http://bit.ly/2r6ihl4

The Ballpark ViewHouse in Denver is bringing you the chance to add a little free zen to your Sunday.

Yoga on the green is inviting all levels to take a class lead by CorePower Yoga on their courtyard outside.

It doesn’t stop there, after the class you can purchase a brunch entree and get free bottomless mimosas.

TIP: Arrive early to sign up to reserve your spot and sign up for the giveaways.

DINOS! Prehistoric Party: July 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. - bit.ly/2taEdgB

Almost every kiddo goes through a phase where they are fascinated with these extinct creatures.

The Denver Zoo has a new traveling exhibit so kids can learn and compare animals from our time to those long gone.

DINOS! Prehistoric Party has 21 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that might get not only your childs imagination racing but might have you dreaming of the incredible giants yourself.

Ticket prices range from $12 to $14 depending on age. All members get a discounted ticket for $11.

© 2017 KUSA-TV