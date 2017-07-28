9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 28th - July 30

KUSA - There are so many great festivals this weekend celebrating everything from Asian culture, to craft cuisine, to the Wild West. It’s going to be hard to choose how to spend your weekend but whatever you do, get out and enjoy this beautiful weather and our gorgeous state.

17th Annual Colorado Dragon Boat Festival: July 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and July 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - http://bit.ly/1mHSgiQ

This festival at Sloan’s Lake is not only culturally educational, it also has shopping, a taste of Asia food court, and a spicy ramen eating contest.

While the adults enjoy traditional and contemporary arts, cuisines and unique crafts the kids can play in their own Dragonland where they can get their faces painted and learn origami.

Don’t miss the Taiwanese-style or the Hong Kong style boat races as up to 20 paddlers join forces to be the first to cross the finish line.

Admission is free but activities and food are available for an additional cost.

Mac and Cheese Fest: July 29- July 30 starting at 10 a.m. - http://bit.ly/2h0XoDJ

If you are a pasta lover or a cheese connoisseur you might consider heading up the hill this weekend.

The Mac and Cheese Fest in Copper Mountain will have the counties top chef’s competing for your vote for the “Best Mac & Cheese in Summit County.

Once your tummy is full of cheesy goodness you can join the free community bike ride, dance to the live music, or relax and enjoy the evening fireworks.

Parking is free at the Center Village at Burning Stones Plaza, and it’s recommended that you purchase tickets in advance.

Blues and BBQ for Better Housing Festival: July 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.- http://bit.ly/2aOk2wV

The Citizens Park in Edgewater is inviting you to feast on BBQ and dance the night away for a good cause.

Nine local bands, breweries, and restaurants will be helping the Habitat for Humanity of Denver Metro to build a community through music.

All day passes are $10 but keep in mind food and drink is not included.

Colorado Tiny House Festival: July 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., July 29-July 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2vdy041

Do you watch Tiny House hunters on TV and think to yourself “YAAAS”, but you just need to see them in person before you can decide that all you need is 200 square feet?

Then the Tiny House Festival at the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keensburg is your chance.

The Tiny House Festival features tiny homes, yurts, shipping container homes, and other small unique structures as well as speakers to teach you how to simplify your life through minimalistic living.



Make sure to come hungry, there will also be plenty of food, drink, entertainment and some of the proceeds will be donated to the Wild Animal Sanctuary.

Ticket prices range from $5 to $20 and children under 12 are free.

Arapahoe County Fair: July 28- July 30 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2uIDO2A

No matter your age, this fair has something for you.

Complete with two nights of fireworks, a petting farm, two rodeos, concerts, truck and tractor pulls, high-flying dog shows, a kids’ corral, homestead activities and mutton bustin’.

Did we forget to mention beer? Don’t worry, in true Colorado fashion there will also be craft beer.

So grab those cowboy boots and head on down but make sure you purchase tickets online or bring cash only to purchase them at the gate.

Tickets are $15 for general entry, craft brew tickets are $20, parking is $5 but kids under 36” are free.



Boots & Brews: July 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2tPt6tB

An old-fashioned themed street party and festival that follows a parade sounds like a great way to start off your Saturday.

Head on down to Downtown Castle Rock to enjoy the Douglas County Fair Parade and then stay to enjoy the food trucks, beer, live music, bounce castles, carnival games, and other family-friendly activates.

If you just want to enjoy the festivities but save a few dollars and bring your own food, that’s okay too. You can bring your own lawn chairs, food, drink and picnic blankets to sit outside and enjoy this beautiful state we live in.

Admission is free.

Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair: July 29- July 30 from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2uINpGB

A little culture, a little craft, a little shopping, all 100% homemade.

The Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair, a traveling fair that was co-founded by a Denver native, is taking over the McNichols Building in Downtown Denver.

With over 150 local, hand selected artisans crafting up original fashion, jewelry, paper goods, and home décor you are sure to find something unique.

After shopping till you drop you can celebrate with some food, drink, and even a full bar.

Buffalo Bill Days: July 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m, July 29 and July 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. -http://bit.ly/2v5UnHX

If you are a Colorado native you know all about Buffalo Bill, if you are a transplant trying to fit in, you should.

The free annual Buffalo Bills Days in Golden reminds us of our wild west past and brings western-style entertainment to Golden, Colorado.

Mutton Bustin’, authentic Cody’s Wild West Show, dancing horses, local bands, a duck race, a car show, a parade, plenty of kids games and a rootin’ tootin’ good time will take over Golden.

Pro tip: Don’t miss the mustache and beard growing contest at 2:30 in Parfet Park

Cheesman Park Art Fest: July 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 30 from 9 am to 5 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2eTLpam

The 5th annual Cheeseman Park Art Fest is back.

Sunshine Artist Magazine ranked this festival fourth in the nation for sales of classic and contemporary craft.

130 artists and craftsmen have been invited to showcase their work at this free event where visitors can peruse some of the top potters, painters, jewelers, sculptors, and more for a variety of prices.

There will also be food sampling, creative demonstrations, kids activities and some of Denver’s best food trucks.

