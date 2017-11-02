9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: November 3-5

KUSA - Have you recovered from Halloween? Whether you are looking for something laid back or you are more energized than ever this weekend has a way to usher in November.

Fall Back Beer fest: November 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2zpcw6g

Still looking for a way to celebrate setting your clocks back? Head to Estes Park.

Each year as the clocks fall back, the Fall back Beer fest gives you a reason to drink, learn, brew, and groove.

With over 35 breweries, seminars that teach you how to brew, and live music you will not only dance and drink the night away, you’ll leave the event knowing a little bit more about your drink.

There are even Colorado-made craft sodas for kids.

Tickets are $35 for advance purchase and include admission, unlimited tastings, and a commemorative glass.



Denver Zoo Free Day: November 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2z4UWE8

The Denver Zoo, which occupies 75 acres in City Park, is home to nearly 4,000 animals representing 650 species. Some are native to our Rocky Mountain backyard, while others come from far away. These include such species as Asian elephants, African lions, Komodo dragons, Asian tigers and Western lowland gorillas. FREE days are scattered throughout the year.

The zoo boasts habitats that replicate the animals’ native habitats. Predator Ridge is a recreated African savanna. Primate Panorama is built for monkey acrobatics where the primates swing from trees. Tropical Discovery is warm year-round and house with such colorful critters as Panamanian golden frogs and green tree pythons.

Toyota Elephant Passage has been called “the crown jewel of Denver Zoo.” It features two miles of interconnected trails on 10 acres of varied terrain. This large and complex habitat It houses Asian elephants, greater one-horned rhinos and Malayan tapirs who rotate among five unique, abundant habitats with mud wallows, scratching trees, shade structures and more than one million gallons of water for swimming and bathing to ensure active and healthy animals.

Other zoo attractions include the nursery and its baby animals, the zoo’s little natural gas-powered train and the enchanting carousel with endangered species instead of horses. Of the animal shows, playful seals and sea lions are always a hit. Try to time your visit around feeding times, during which staff offer tell visitors the zoo’s residents. Boo at the Zoo at Halloween and Zoo Lights during the Christmas-New Year holidays are extra-special.

The zoo is more than a place to learn about and enjoy animals. It is committed to the management of the environment and its wealth of natural resources and biodiversity. The Department of Conservation & Research has supported more than 600 projects, both in the wild and at the zoo, since 1996.

This article was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com

For more local deals and discounts go to https://www.milehighonthecheap.com/

The Great Onesie Crawl: November 4 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2A0jXxb

You may not need an excuse to wear a onesie to a bar, but if you do, this comfy event is something to consider.

Find your favorite onesie, some good friends and join in on this unique Denver bar crawl.

Tickets range from $25-$34 and registration are at the Ginn Mill in Denver.

Pro tip: The great Onesie Crawl has teamed up with Lyft you a discount on first time rides with code GREATCRAWL

Colorado Mammoth Lacrosse Open Practice: November 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2zdwvUQ

Pop quiz. Name Colorado’s most affordable, family-friendly professional sports team. It’s the Colorado Mammoth. Colorado’s only professional indoor lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) has played at Pepsi Center since 2003. Most importantly, the Mammoth provides a fun, fast-paced game for the whole family at an affordable price.

What is lacrosse, you ask? According to the Henry Lacrosse Association, it is considered to be America’s first sport and a combination of basketball, soccer, and hockey. The game requires and rewards coordination and agility, not brawn. Quickness and speed are two highly prized qualities.

Long sprints up and down the field with abrupt starts and stops, precision passes and dodges are routine. The game is played with a stick, the crosse, which must be mastered by the player to throw, catch and scoop the ball. And, it is one of the fastest growing teams sports in the United States.

NLL (National Lacrosse League) indoor lacrosse is one of the most intense and fast-paced sports to watch (here’s a YouTube video to watch), and Mammoth players are some of the most personable athletes in Denver, so open practices are a great time for fans to get to know the players prior to the season start.

Tickets for the 2017-18 home games from December 23 to April 28 at Pepsi Center start at $10 (plus service fee and taxes, so really starting at $13.50). After every game, Mammoth players are happy to meet with fans, sign autographs and take photos. For kids, especially aspiring lacrosse players, this is the best part of the night.

If you want to get in on the action prior to the regular season, the Mammoth will hold open practices on Saturday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to noon (note the new time) and on Saturday, December 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Both will be held at Foothills Fieldhouse (3606 S. Independence St., Denver). The practices FREE and open to the public.

In fact, the first 15 fans who attend the open practice on November 4, will receive FREE “Team Noble” (fan favorites Jeremy Noble) T-shirts.

Try Hockey for Free Day: November 4 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2z6Tu4f

Have your kids been curious about hockey and want to give it a try?

The Colorado Select and USA Hockey have partnered up to allow kids between the ages of 4 and 9-years-old a free hockey experience.

Equipment is available to borrow but is limited.

Top coaches will also be on the ice to teach some hockey basics.

Make sure you register!

Dia de Los Muertos Festival at Denver Botanic Gardens: November 4 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2h5PPwi

Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a Mexican holiday with ancient roots combining Mexican indigenous customs with European traditions. It is a tribute to the memory and family and friends who have passed away. Families celebrate by creating ofrendas (offerings) — elaborate displays commemorating loved ones — decorating sugar skulls and more.

This year’s Dia de Los Muertos Festival at the Denver Botanic Gardens falls on the same day, Saturday, November 4, as Denver Arts Week Night at the Museums. That means a full day and night of FREE fun. From noon to 8 p.m. celebrate with activities, crafts, exhibits and, of course, exploring all that the Botanic Gardens have to offer. Dia de Los Muertos costumes are encouraged. 1007 York St., Denver.

Day of the Dead Family Celebration: November 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2z7TaC4

Dia de Los Muertos is a celebration of loved ones who are now deceased.

The Longmont Museum is throwing the largest Day of the Dead celebration in Colorado.

More than 6,000 people are expected to go to this exhibit and family event.

This free event will have live music, dancing, sugar skull decorating, paper flower making, face painting, and plenty of traditional food.

Don’t forget to dress in your finest calaca apparel.

Denver Leapdrop 2017: November 4 and 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2hxxndg

What do you do with all of those leaves after you’ve made a big pile and jumped in them a few times? Well, it’s time again for Denver’s Annual LeafDrop. Weekday drop off sites will be open through Friday, December 8. Leaves collected through the program will be turned into a high-quality compost and sold to residents next May. There’s lots of information, so let’s just get to it.

First, it’s FREE. However, it’s for Denver residents only.

Instead of plastic bags, paper is recommended, as paper bags can also be composted. Participating Ace Hardware stores are giving away 25,000 FREE 5-pack paper leaf and yard bags, while supplies last (one per household). Here’s a list of participating Ace Hardware stores:

Cranmer Park (3rd Ave. & Clermont St.)

Bruce Randolph High School (E. 40th Ave. & Steele St.)

Veterans Park (S. Vine St. & E. Iowa Ave.)

Cherry Creek Transfer Station (7301 E. Jewell Ave. at Quebec St. & Cherry Creek Dr. South)

Kennedy High School (Newland St. & Brown Pl.)

Sloan’s Lake Park (17th Ave. & Sheridan Blvd.)

One more thing… pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns are accepted for composting at compost sites, as well.

You cannot drop leaves at the sites, except for the times and dates below. (It’s considered public dumping if you do so.)

2nd Annual Officers Down 5k and Community Day: November 5 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - http://bit.ly/2iVSzND

This 5k celebrates officers who risk their lives daily and honors those who have fallen.

These officers serve our community every day but this is the communities chance to give back.

Once you’ve completed your run, you can participate in face painting, inflatables, vendors, K9 demos, SWAT demos, and even a dunk tank.

All registrations end at 11:59 p.m. on November 2, so make sure you register soon!

Registration for the Kids Fun Run is $15.

Registration for the 5k Run/Walk is $45

1 Mile walk is $30

Do you have an event you would like to see in the next edition of 9 things to do in Colorado? Email Caitlin.Kingsbury@9news.com.

