9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: September 28- October 1

KUSA - It's officially fall and the end of September welcomes all things Halloween.

Grab your pumpkin spice latte and head to the plethora of fall themed festivals, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes.

30th Annual Firefighter Chili Cook-off: September 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s just cold enough outside that we are beginning to dream of warm food which makes the timing for the 30th Annual Firefighter Chili Cook-off perfect for your tummies.

All things chili and firefighters will be taking over Larimer Square as the Denver Firefighters Local 858 hosts firefighters from all over the state in a competition for the best green and red chili.

Worried about quenching your thirst? There will also be plenty of local craft beer to wet your whistle.

Judges include our very own Belen DeLeon, Corey Rose, Jessica Oh, and Taylor Temby.

Chili samples are $1, bowls are $5 and beer is $5 and all proceeds benefit MDA Rocky Mountain.

Farm to Bottle Fall Festival 2017: September 30 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This event is encouraging you to get out your favorite flannel and pair of boots and head on down to South Gaylord Street for the second annual Farm to Bottle Fall Festival.

With seven wineries, twenty-three breweries and cideries, and twenty distilleries you are sure to find something tasty to enjoy while you sway to music from the local bands.

Bonus: A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Park People, a charity that helps to preserve local parks, recreation resources, open space and urban forest areas.

Tip: Normal admission is $55 a person but there is a Groupon.

Maize in the City opening weekend: September 30 and October 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Opening weekend means it’s finally time to start thinking corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.

The Maize in the City in Thornton will not disappoint with its 20-acre Crazed Corn Field Maze that successfully stumped the 9NEWS weekend crew when they gave it a try last weekend.

Looking for something a kid friendly? They also have a mini maze for the younger kiddos, pony rides, a pumpkin field, a petting zoo, and jump castles.

Prices vary depending on the activity but there are also plenty of free options.

South Pearl Street Oktoberfest: September 30 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

With all of the Oktoberfest’s it feels like it’s been October for a while but these sauerkraut loving festivals are still going strong.

South Pearl Street in Denver is celebrating all things German in this low-key version of Oktoberfest.

This fun-filled event has all of your German favorites included beer, brats, music and even a Stein Holding Competition.

The event itself is free but all of the goodies will be extra.

Elk Fest in Estes Park: September 30 – October 1 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. -

What better reason could there be to head to a festival in the mountains than the annual elk bugling.

As the sounds of the bull elk fill Estes Valley you can head to Estes Park to learn and celebrate the changing of the seasons.

The elk inspired exhibits, seminars, arts and crafts, dancing, storytelling, and children’s elk-themed activities will have the kids walking away from this festival understanding a little bit more about the animals in our state and will have a good time doing it.

Don’t worry parents, there is also a craft beer garden bugling your name.

Beautiful Junk: September 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and September 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. -

This one is for the bargain hunters and vintage shoppers.

10,500 square feet of bargains, jewelry, collectables, vintage items, and more will fill the Jefferson County Fairgrounds and will have your mind twirling with possibilities on a dime.

Admission is $4 for anyone 16 and older.

Tip: If you bring two or more non-perishable food donations you can save $1.

Denver American Indian Festival: September 30 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and October 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This festival near 128th and Colorado Blvd in Thornton has set out spotlight and share traditions of the Native American culture.

With entertainment like snake dancing, storytelling, dance performances, American Indian goods and inspired food, as well as drumming circles there is no reason to stay home.

No reason to find a babysitter for this festival, the kids zone includes crafts to take home, a cultural corner, and a Raptor Show full of birds and reptiles to see up close.

Entrance and entertainment are free but crafts and food are available for extra.

Castle Rock Oktoberfest: September 30 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Do you live south of Denver, love bratwurst and want to celebrate Oktoberfest without the drive to Denver?

The town of Castle Rock has come to your rescue.

Wilcox Square and the surrounding streets will be taken over by German-inspired food, music, bounce houses and demonstrations.

The cost to attend this event is free but be prepared to pay a little extra if you would like to purchase food and drink.

Rock Creek Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze: September 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Rock Creek Farm is helping you get ready for Halloween with the opening of their Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze.

This location has 100 acres of “U-Pick-Em” pumpkin fields and a farm full of pigs, goats, ponies, donkeys and other animals for your kids to meet.

Admission and parking are free but the corn maze, pumpkins, and other activities are available for an additional fee.

