9th annual Undy Run/Walk on June 25

DENVER - "Run brave and wipe out colon cancer" is the motto for the 9th annual Denver Undy Run/Walk at City Park.
The Undy Run/Walk, on Sunday, June 25. has set out bring awareness for colon cancer screening and get at least 80% of citizens screened for Colon Cancer.
According to Dr. Matthew Reveille, a Gastroenterologist, colon cancer is the number three cancer and and the number two killer of citizens.
This family friendly event awards all participants a free pair of polka dot undies or boxers and allows visitors to walk through a huge inflatable colon.
%
Registration Is still open!
Go to www.undyrunwalk.org, and use code “BONUS” for $5 off registration.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs