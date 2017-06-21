KUSA
9th annual Undy Run/Walk on June 25

Coming up is the 9th annual Denver Undy Run-walk at City Park. The motto is Run brave & knock out Colon Cancer.

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 9:54 AM. MDT June 21, 2017

DENVER - "Run brave and wipe out colon cancer" is the motto for the 9th annual Denver Undy Run/Walk at City Park.

The Undy Run/Walk, on Sunday, June 25. has set out bring awareness for colon cancer screening and get at least 80% of citizens screened for Colon Cancer.

According to Dr. Matthew Reveille, a Gastroenterologist,  colon cancer is the number three cancer and and the number two killer of citizens.

This family friendly event awards all participants a free pair of polka dot undies or boxers and allows visitors to walk through a huge inflatable colon.

Registration Is still open!

Go to www.undyrunwalk.org, and use code “BONUS” for $5 off registration.

 

