DENVER - If you like the feeling of your heart leaving your body or watching your friends lose their dignities, Denver's haunted houses will open on Friday for you to experience just that.

Thirteenth Floor and The Asylum have expanded to add new "attractions." Things like a demonic entity, insane clowns, and serial-killing nurses. You know, the usual.

Here are a few things you should know:

Thirteenth Floor is now located at 3400 East 52nd Avenue, and The Aslyum is at 6100 East 39th Avenue.

Both houses open on Sept. 22. Thirteenth Floor will be open till Nov. 4, and The Asylum will close after Halloween.

Ticket prices on most Fridays and Sundays start at $29.99. On Saturdays, ticket prices start at $33.99.

For more information, visit their website at http://www.getscared.com/

