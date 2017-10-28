Halloween makeup tips from Elitch Fright Fest's makeup artist

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you're still scrambling for an idea, watch the video above for some inspiration.
Elitch Gardens Fright Fest's makeup artist stopped by to give one of our producers a makeover, and she explains how to achieve the look step-by-step.
They even brought some of the people that you'll see at Fright Fest.
"Man, TaRhonda and @SteveStaeger look really different this morning..." #9News @ElitchGardens pic.twitter.com/50WBeCgMyc— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) October 28, 2017
This weekend is the last two days of Fright Fest from 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
For more information, visit Elitch Gardens website: https://www.elitchgardens.com/fright-fest/
