Halloween makeup tips from Elitch Fright Fest's makeup artist

Elitch's Fright Fest makeup artist shows you how to get ready for Halloween.

KUSA 9:13 AM. MDT October 28, 2017

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you're still scrambling for an idea, watch the video above for some inspiration.

Elitch Gardens Fright Fest's makeup artist stopped by to give one of our producers a makeover, and she explains how to achieve the look step-by-step. 

They even brought some of the people that you'll see at Fright Fest. 

This weekend is the last two days of Fright Fest from 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. 

For more information, visit Elitch Gardens website: https://www.elitchgardens.com/fright-fest/

