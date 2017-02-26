KUSA
Close

8-year-old Sunny Pawar is the Oscars' cutest kid

Maeve McDermott , USA TODAY , WUSA 6:33 PM. MST February 26, 2017

Drizzling skies and chilly temperatures descended on Los Angeles just in time for the Oscars Sunday. But on the red carpet, everything was Sunny.

Lion's pint-sized star Sunny Pawar has been a delight all awards season, walking the red carpet in perfectly tiny tuxes. As if his Oscars bow tie wasn't adorable enough, the 8-year-old paired his suit with green-and-yellow sneakers.

And a slicked-back Elvis hairdo.

 

 

Pawar wasn't the only kid on the Oscars red carpet, with Moonlight's 9-year-old star Alex Hibbert posing with the other two actors who play Chiron in the film, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes.

 


USA TODAY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories