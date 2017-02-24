It's Oscar time at 9NEWS!

An Oscars statue at the end of the red carpet arrivals area ahead of the 89th annual Oscars outside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2017. The 2017 Academy Awards will take place in Hollywood on February 26. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MARK RALSTON, This content is subject to copyright.)

Editor’s Note: Tim Ryan is the assistant news director at 9NEWS. He’s worked at the station since 1991.

The red carpet is out and the Oscars are coming Sunday night from Los Angeles.

I have to admit, I watch a lot of movies. In recent years I’ve tried to watch all the Oscar nominated films.

After watching Moonlight on demand Thursday night, I’ve made it through 2016’s best film nominees.

Here’s a rundown of the top movies of the year. All of them are really good, but which one is the best?

Arrival. Probably the most realistic story about what alien contact might actually look like. The moral to this story: Human beings are very suspicious of each other in a crisis.

Fences. A play made into a movie but a great character study. The moral to this story: Denzel Washington is a cool dude, but might do his best work with the most deeply flawed characters. Fascinating to watch.

Hacksaw Ridge. Based on a true World War II story. Inspirational but hard to watch war scenes. Then again, it’s war. The moral to this story: There’s courage to go to war, and then there’s courage to go to war without a weapon.

Hell or High Water. An excellent depiction of two Texas Rangers investigating a curious series of bank robberies that grow increasingly violent. Jeff Bridges, who once played Rooster Cogburn in True Grit reprises the role but this time in the form of a modern Texas detective. The moral to this story: If you try to rob a bank in Texas, there’s a good chance random people will starting shooting at you.

Hidden Figures. The most important film of the year because it illustrates that even as America was desperately trying to figure out how to get astronauts into space, we made some of the people working on the project use a different bathroom because they were black. The moral to this story: Learn about history, even history that didn’t happen that long ago.

La La Land. Favored by many to be best picture. And you can dance to it. It’s actually a very serious movie about what it’s like to make it in Hollywood, which is one of the reasons it’s favored to win. The moral to this story: Seemingly everybody in the world wants to be an actor, and there seems to be room for about ten of them in show business.

Manchester by the Sea. Probably the saddest film you will ever see. The moral to this story: Life goes on. The only question is how.

Moonlight. In many ways, the heaviest film on the list that tackles both growing up poor in a dysfunctional family situation and the search for sexual identity. The moral to this story: Life isn’t fair, but it happens anyway.

Lion. My choice for best film. Unbelievably emotional. What would you do if, at the age of five, you woke up on a train on the other side of your country where they don’t even speak the same language? That’s just the beginning for this emotionally explosive movie. The moral of this story: Life means never giving up.

(© 2017 KUSA)