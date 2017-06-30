Pedal for Life - a ride from Colorado to Iowa

(Photo: Pedal for Life Facebook Page)

KUSA - Bicyclists are biking from Colorado to Iowa to raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation.

The event is called Pedal for Life.

Dave Full and Bruce Brockway started Pedal for Life in 2015 when five friends rode from Washington D.C. To Iowa City in ten days after Bruce lost his son Garrett.

Garrett was an organ donor at the age of ten and was able to help 132 people across the United States with his donation.

Through the journey, the five riders met families impacted by organ donation and were able to encourage many to register as donors.

The second year, nine riders rode from Iowa City to New Orleans in ten days and grew a social media following of 68,000 people.

The 2017 Pedal for Life has a group of 12 cyclists that will make the trek from Denver to Iowa completing the 950 mile trek in 10 days.

According to Pedalforlife.org 120,000 Americans are on the wait-list for a life-saving transplant.

