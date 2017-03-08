Preparations underway for Denver St. Patrick's Day Parade

Denver Public Works painted the Emerald Mile along Blake Street ahead of this weekend's St. Patrick's Day parade! (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER – Arrangements are already underway for the largest Irish cultural celebration west of the Mississippi.

The 55th annual Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place on Saturday, with this year’s theme being ‘Emerald Celebration.’

Denver Public Works painted a green stripe down Blake Street to mark the ‘Emerald Mile’ parade route on Wednesday.

Our crews mark the "Emerald Mile" along Blake before Denver's St Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/qEo9CRdaBv — Denver Public Works (@DenPublicWorks) March 8, 2017

The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on the corner of 19th and Wynkoop streets. From there, the parade will turn left on 17th to Blake Street and march east to the Coors Field parking lot.

More than 10,000 marchers and 200 parade entrants will be featured.

Black Street will also be renamed Tooley Street for the duration of the parade weekend.

A ceremonial changing of the street sign will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the corner of Blake and 20th streets.

