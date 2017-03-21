Tryout event for 2018 Colorado Firefighter Calendar

Fire Rescue Dogs Calendar (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Have you ever wanted to help choose the firefighters in the Colorado Firefighter Calendar?

Here is your chance.

The 2018 Colorado Firefighter Calendar tryouts event will be held on Saturday, May 13 at the EXDO Event Center in Denver.

Firefighters will strut their stuff in a runway show and fans will have the chance to help select who will get the coveted spots in next year's calendar.

The event is from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and is for adults over the age of 21.

General admission is standing room only but VIP options are also available.

If you needed one more reason to head down to this event, the proceeds of the event will go to The Burn Center and Burn Camps Program at Children's Hospital Colorado.

For more information or to buy tickets go to: http://cfctryout2018.ezregister.com/

Want to apply? Submit your application here by April 7

