Vintage video game convention coming to Loveland

Nintendo will release its retro Super Nintendo Classic later this month.

But you can play the real thing and pretty much every video game console ever made this weekend.

VinCon, the vintage video game convention, starts Saturday at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland.

"We just wanted to create a place for gamers, game collectors of any walk of life to come and get together, have fun, trade, play arcades, play every retro video game console you can imagine set up for you to try out, explained Adam Ray, the event organizer. "We do free to play tournaments, pay to play tournaments, we have vendor booths."

There's also laser tag, virtual reality games and more.

VinCon will be in Loveland through Sunday.

You can find out more and buy tickets here: http://bit.ly/2x08DTO.

