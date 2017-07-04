Famous country singer has run-in with Thornton PD

(Photo: Courtesy Twitter)

KUSA - There’s a lyric that says the perfect country western song must mention mama, trains, trucks, prison and getting’ drunk.

By that logic, a run-in with Thornton Police would be a very, very country thing to do (think Johnny Cash).

This story, however, is a lot more innocent.

Thornton Police tweeted early Tuesday morning that an officer rolled up on a tour bus with its hazards on.

Guess who popped out? Country star Clint Black, that’s who!

#TPDOfcSchaetzle rolls up on a tour bus with its hazards on and guess who pops out? None other than Clint Black! "Now who woulda thunk it!" pic.twitter.com/JMcuDSB47E — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) July 4, 2017

Clint Black was headed to a show at Balloon Fiest Park in Albuquerque.

“Yep! And those lights on the patrol car are brighter than my spotlights!” Black tweeted back at Thornton PD.T

Thornton Police can catch Clint again on Aug. 19. He’ll be playing at the Arvada Center for Arts and Humanities.

© 2017 KUSA-TV