'Fifty Shades Darker' is exactly what you'd expect it to be

KUSA - The Fifty Shades series never was touted for its solid storytelling. If you read the books and enjoyed them, you know what you're getting into when you go see the film.

Fifty Shades Darker is the continuation of Christian Grey's (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele's (Dakota Johnson's) relationship - only with a little more love this time around.

Fans of the book will probably appreciate how closely the film follows the original plot. Newcomers may roll their eyes at the cheesy lines and flimsy storyline.

Nonetheless, you're probably not heading to the theater expecting this to be the next Oscar winner.

Let Fifty Shades Darker be what it was meant to be - some people's guilty pleasure.

