Foreigner and Cheap Trick coming to Red Rocks

Tour poster (Photo: Live Nation)

Grab a can of hairspray. Foreigner and Cheap Trick announced a worldwide tour with a stop in Colorado.

The classic rock icons are heading to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 4, 2017.

“I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” says founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones said in statement.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $39 for general admission. For ticket information, visit www.livenation.com.

