This guy dressed as Daenerys Targaryen did an epic photoshoot on Lookout Mountain

(Photo: Courtesy Lee Faircloth)

KUSA - There’s cosplay, and then there’s taking highly realistic (sort of …) photos of Daenerys Targaryen on Lookout Mountain.

That’s what some friends of photographer Lee Faircloth recently did … and to say they are epic would perhaps be an understatement.

Their costumes (the dude with the blonde hair is Daenerys of “Game of Thrones” fame, if you couldn’t tell) were a hit at Denver Comic Con, so Larry Shavers Jr. (the aforementioned Khaleesi), James Suzuki, Jeff Page and Justin Najjar-Keith decided to take their show on the road.

Lee Faircloth snapped the photos, and even though there are no dragons, we have a feeling George R.R. Martin would still be cool with everything that went down.

Check out the photos below! You can find more of Faircloth’s work here: http://www.cleverprime.com/

