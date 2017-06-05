Garth Brooks, Joe Walsh to perform at Colorado Music Hall of Fame concert

Music artist Garth Brooks performs during the 43rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena May 18, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2008 Getty Images)

KUSA - Some huge stars will be on-hand at Fiddler’s Green in August to honor Colorado’s musical legends.

The Colorado Music Hall of Fame announced the lineup for its “Rocky Mountain Way” induction concert on Monday, and it’s an impressive one.

The concert honors new inductees Dan Fogelberg, Joe Walsh & Barnstorm and James William Guercio’s Caribou Ranch.

It’s slated to feature performances by Garth Brooks, Amy Grant and Vince Gill, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Richie Furay, Randy Owen of Alabama, Todd Park Mohr, Michael Martin Murphey and “surprise guests.”

The classic Colorado lineup of Barnstorm – Joe Walsh, Kenny Passrelli and Joe Vitalie – are also slated to perform at the show, which is slated for Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday at www.axs.com starting at 10 a.m.

