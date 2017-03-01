Hamilton dates announced in Denver

DENVER - This is your shot.
The Denver Center of the Performing Arts will welcome to the Broadway musical “Hamilton” to the Buell Theatre from Feb. 27 to April 1, 2018, they announced early (as in at around 4:30 a.m.) Wednesday morning.
This is the same musical where tickets will run for at least $500 on Broadway on StubHub – that is, if you can get tickets at all.
At the DCPA, Hamilton tickets will be part of the Broadway subscription package, along with Something Rotten!, First Date, Waitress, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I, Disney’s Aladdin, School of School of Rock and On Your Feet.
Dates for single-ticket sales to Hamilton will be announced soon, the DCPA said. There’s no word yet on prices.
The Tony-winning musical is just one of many shows announced by the DCPA for the 2017/2018 season. You can see a full list below:
|
Dixie's Tupperware Party
Garner Galleria
July 19 - Aug 6, 2017
Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus LIVE!
Garner Galleria
Aug 9 - 27, 2017
Girls Only - The Secret Comedy of Women
Garner Galleria
Sept 21 - Oct 22, 2017
Something Rotten!
Buell
Oct 17 - 29, 2017
First Date
Garner Galleria
Nov 11, 2017 - Apr 22, 2018
RENT 20th Anniversary Tour
Buell
Nov 14 - 19, 2017
Chicago
Buell
Nov 28 - Dec 3, 2017
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
Buell
Dec 9 - 10, 2017
ELF The Musical
Buell
Dec 13 - 17, 2017
Waitress
Buell
Dec 19 - 31, 2017
Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I
Buell
Jan 2 - 14, 2018
STOMP
Buell
Feb 13 - 18, 2018
Hamilton
Buell
Feb 27 - Apr 1, 2018
Disney’s Aladdin
Buell
April 6 - 28, 2018
School of Rock
Buell
May 29 - Jun 10, 2018
The Book of Mormon
The Ellie
June 13 - July 1, 2018
Les Misérables
Buell
July 25 - Aug 5, 2018
On Your Feet!
Buell
Aug 8 - 19, 2018
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs