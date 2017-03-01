Hamilton dates announced in Denver

Actor Leslie Odom, Jr. (L) and actor, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (R) perform on stage during "Hamilton" GRAMMY performance for The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Richard Rodgers Theater on February 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo, 2016 Getty Images)

DENVER - This is your shot.

The Denver Center of the Performing Arts will welcome to the Broadway musical “Hamilton” to the Buell Theatre from Feb. 27 to April 1, 2018, they announced early (as in at around 4:30 a.m.) Wednesday morning.

This is the same musical where tickets will run for at least $500 on Broadway on StubHub – that is, if you can get tickets at all.

At the DCPA, Hamilton tickets will be part of the Broadway subscription package, along with Something Rotten!, First Date, Waitress, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I, Disney’s Aladdin, School of School of Rock and On Your Feet.

Dates for single-ticket sales to Hamilton will be announced soon, the DCPA said. There’s no word yet on prices.

The Tony-winning musical is just one of many shows announced by the DCPA for the 2017/2018 season. You can see a full list below:

Dixie's Tupperware Party Garner Galleria July 19 - Aug 6, 2017 Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus LIVE! Garner Galleria Aug 9 - 27, 2017 Girls Only - The Secret Comedy of Women Garner Galleria Sept 21 - Oct 22, 2017 Something Rotten! Buell Oct 17 - 29, 2017 First Date Garner Galleria Nov 11, 2017 - Apr 22, 2018 RENT 20th Anniversary Tour Buell Nov 14 - 19, 2017 Chicago Buell Nov 28 - Dec 3, 2017 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis Buell Dec 9 - 10, 2017 ELF The Musical Buell Dec 13 - 17, 2017 Waitress Buell Dec 19 - 31, 2017 Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I Buell Jan 2 - 14, 2018 STOMP Buell Feb 13 - 18, 2018 Hamilton Buell Feb 27 - Apr 1, 2018 Disney’s Aladdin Buell April 6 - 28, 2018 School of Rock Buell May 29 - Jun 10, 2018 The Book of Mormon The Ellie June 13 - July 1, 2018 Les Misérables Buell July 25 - Aug 5, 2018 On Your Feet! Buell Aug 8 - 19, 2018

