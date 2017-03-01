KUSA
Hamilton dates announced in Denver

Allison Sylte, KUSA 5:28 AM. MST March 01, 2017

DENVER - This is your shot.

The Denver Center of the Performing Arts will welcome to the Broadway musical “Hamilton” to the Buell Theatre from Feb. 27 to April 1, 2018, they announced early (as in at around 4:30 a.m.) Wednesday morning.

This is the same musical where tickets will run for at least $500 on Broadway on StubHub – that is, if you can get tickets at all.

At the DCPA, Hamilton tickets will be part of the Broadway subscription package, along with Something Rotten!, First Date, Waitress, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I, Disney’s Aladdin, School of School of Rock and On Your Feet.

Dates for single-ticket sales to Hamilton will be announced soon, the DCPA said. There’s no word yet on prices.

The Tony-winning musical is just one of many shows announced by the DCPA for the 2017/2018 season. You can see a full list below:

Dixie's Tupperware Party

Garner Galleria

July 19 - Aug 6, 2017

Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus LIVE!

Garner Galleria

Aug 9 - 27, 2017

Girls Only - The Secret Comedy of Women

Garner Galleria

Sept 21 - Oct 22, 2017

Something Rotten!

Buell

Oct 17 - 29, 2017

First Date

Garner Galleria

Nov 11, 2017 - Apr 22, 2018

RENT 20th Anniversary Tour

Buell

Nov 14 - 19, 2017

Chicago

Buell

Nov 28 - Dec 3, 2017

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Buell

Dec 9 - 10, 2017

ELF The Musical

Buell

Dec 13 - 17, 2017

Waitress

Buell

Dec 19 - 31, 2017

Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I

Buell

Jan 2 - 14, 2018

STOMP

Buell

Feb 13 - 18, 2018

Hamilton

Buell

Feb 27 - Apr 1, 2018

Disney’s Aladdin

Buell

April 6 - 28, 2018

School of Rock

Buell

May 29 - Jun 10, 2018

The Book of Mormon

The Ellie

June 13 - July 1, 2018

Les Misérables

Buell

July 25 - Aug 5, 2018

On Your Feet!

Buell

Aug 8 - 19, 2018

    

 

(© 2017 KUSA)


