Here's what happens when a beer festival relocates after 16 years

(Photo: David Foxhoven)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - From 2001 to 2016, Laura and Bill Lodge built the Big Beers, Belgians & Barleywines Festival from a gathering of 200 people in a now-defunct Vail brewery to a nationally renowned magnet.

Thousands of brewers and beer geeks treated the three-day event in the mountain town as an annual pilgrimage.

Then, right after the 2016 festival, new owners scooped up the Vail Cascade Resort that had hosted the event. They announced they would undertake major renovations that would keep the property closed through early 2017. And they said they would put a parking lot in place of the tennis courts where more than 150 brewers poured their beers annually for the main tasting session of the festival.

Laura Lodge, a 27-year Vail resident, was faced with having to uproot and relocate an event that had become as associated with Vail as the annual Great American Beer Festival.

