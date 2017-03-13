Here's when tickets to Frozen at the DCPA go on sale

KUSA - It doesn’t start playing until August, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t start making your “Frozen” plans.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced Monday morning that tickets for the pre-Broadway engagement of the musical go on sale May 1. They start at $25, with a limit of eight tickets per account.

The musical will open on Broadway in spring 2018, but you can see it in Denver first.

The play runs from Aug. 17 to Oct. 1 at the Buell Theatre.

You can buy the tickets at denvercenter.org/frozen. The DCPA is the only authorized provider of “Frozen” tickets – meaning that if you buy them from a broker or elsewhere, you can’t replace lost or stolen tickets.

