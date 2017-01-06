Hidden Figures reveals history we all need to hear

(Photo: Courtesy Allied Integrated Marketing)

KUSA - The only problem I have with Hidden Figures is that fact that this film wasn't made sooner.

Glad we got that out of the way first.

Hidden Figures is based on the real lives of three African-American women who made their mark on NASA in the 1960s.

Mathematician Katherine Johnson and her two colleagues, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson originally worked West Area Computers division of Langley Research Center.

Thanks to their brilliant minds, they helped NASA catch up in the Space Race. All this during a time when segregation was still very much in place.

It's hard to imagine a time when some of the most qualified people in their field faced constant discrimination. A time when such stubborn beliefs could hinder a mission that would benefit the entire nation. A nation holding back its own progress.

Thankfully, science and mathematics aren't confined to race, orientation or gender. Even if the bathrooms and restrooms at NASA once were.

While the film documents a time in history, the lessons are very much applicable to today's world. Sometimes vision or goals seem impossible but are indeed worth the fight.

I just wish the world would have known more about them when they were all alive. Now I just hope the is film is shown in schools nationwide one day.

Vaughan became the first black supervision at a division of NASA. Jackson became the first black female engineer.

And thanks to the now 98-year-old Johnson's calculations, John Glenn became the first American astronaut to make a complete orbit of Earth.

