How to vote for Colorado's Mandy Harvey on America's Got Talent

KUSA 8:10 PM. MDT September 19, 2017

KUSA - Mandy Harvey -- a Longmont native and Colorado State University Ram -- will perform for the title on America's Got Talent on Tuesday.

Harvey first showcased her voice on the variety show over the summer, stunning the judges. But it was something else about her that really stood out.

She's deaf.

Ten years ago, Harvey lost her hearing when she experienced nerve damage during her time at CSU. She quit her singing career and says she almost gave up on her degree when she went to her music coach and asked for help.

The meeting quickly changed Harvey’s mindset as she began relearning music by paying attention to visual cues and feeling the music through the ground.

Tuesday, she competes against nine others to see if she will win the whole show! 

Here's how you can vote:

Voting closes at 5 a.m. MDT on Wednesday.

