Hundreds line up to kickstart St. Patrick's Day at Keggs and Eggs

(Photo: Matt Bell, KUSA)

KUSA - True devotion, often, means having a willingness to wait outside of a bar overnight for the thing you love.

For some, that thing was perhaps the American Authors, Bishop Briggs or Bryce Fox. For others, it was St. Patrick’s Day. And for others still, it was perhaps having an excuse to start drinking at 7 a.m. without anyone really judging you.

Regardless, dozens of people woke up far earlier than is usually necessary or fun (as anyone who works an early morning shift will tell you) for 2017 Keggs and Eggs.

The free concert, which is held by Channel 93.3, was slated for Friday at the Blake Street Tavern in the Ballpark neighborhood.

Organizers say some people started camping out as early 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Doors weren’t supposed to open until 7 a.m. on Friday – and the festivities will go until noon.

Keggs and Eggs is in its 12th year, and is a Denver tradition that brings big local and national acts. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats played last year.

As of around 6 a.m., organizers said there still may be room inside the venue for people who want to attend.

We’re not saying you should tell your boss and you’re sick and go to a free concert: we’re just saying that option is on the table.

For more information on Keggs and Eggs, go to: http://area93.iheart.com/features/keggs-eggs-2773/

© 2017 KUSA-TV