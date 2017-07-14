It's finally here! Beyonce releases first photo of her twins...and it's so extra

Beyonce had her twins a month ago.
Early this morning, she released a photo of herself on her Instagram with her new beautiful baby twins and here it is:
The photo depicts herself, and her twins, in some Alice-in-Wonderland type dreamscape with flowers adorning an archway, and of course you can see the ocean in the backdrop. She's draped in beautiful flowing garments that look like rivers of cotton candy. Yes, it's extra but it's also Beyonce so are you surprised?
Let’s just say, the Internet and all of social media are collectively freaking out.
Meet Sir Carter and Rumi.
The Queen B has finally revealed her very anticipated first photo of her babies and the world can’t handle it.
This is not a drill! Beyonce posted the babies! pic.twitter.com/icLAa76jzX— mmhmm you shut up (@sirK88) July 14, 2017
Breathtaking. ❤️ https://t.co/4AYN08wO5e— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 14, 2017
👑@Beyonce has introduced us to Sir Carter & Rumi! 🙌🏾— BET (@BET) July 14, 2017
Our lives are now complete! pic.twitter.com/tamlC1EamQ
Beyonce shows off 1st photos of newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi #beyoncetwins #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/LdKS2gUFbN— . (@earthh_universe) July 14, 2017
Us: [sleeping]— gif faggie (@Keefosabe) July 14, 2017
Beyonce: let me wake em up real quick. pic.twitter.com/qAYhkPNkUl
Anyway, the wait is finally over. Hello Sir Carter and Rumi and happy one-month-of-being-alive.
