Jimmy Fallon gives impassioned monologue about Charlottesville events

Jimmy Fallon opened up his show Monday night by addressing the events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

Fallon immediately dismissed the actions that took place over the weekend as 'disgusting.'

"I was watching the news, like everyone else, and you're seeing like nazi flags and torches and white supremacists and I was sick to my stomach."

Fallon goes on to mention his daughters who were playing in the next room and asking himself 'how can I explain to them that there's so much hatred in this world?'

He mentions that this daughters are two and four years old, "they don't know what hate is."

Fallon goes on to stress that kids need someone to look up to and to teach them what is right.

He made a particular jab at the president, saying that "The fact that it took the president two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful."

This is along the same vein as other talk show hosts such as John Oliver, Conan O'Brien and Seth Meyers.

Fallon ended his monologue by mentioning Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed after a car plowed through a crowd of counter protestors during the Charlottesville rally.

