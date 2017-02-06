Lady Gaga bringing world tour to Denver

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

USA TODAY - Lady Gaga is flying high.

In the wake of her blockbuster Super Bowl LI halftime performance on Sunday, the pop provocateur announced her Joanne world tour, teasing graphics for the affair on Twitter and Instagram.

As of Monday, Gaga’s official website had been updated to reflect a slew of tour dates. One of those dates is in Denver.

She’ll play the Pepsi Center on Dec. 12, according to her website. Tickets for that show go on sale Feb. 20.

It’s the second-to-last date of the 48 she’s announced so far. The tour ends in Salt Lake City.

The Joanne world tour marks Gaga’s first major tour since her Cheek to Cheek tour with jazz/pop virtuoso Tony Bennett , which ran from 2014 to 2015. The megastar opted for more intimate shows with her latest venture: A three-stop dive bar tour previewing tracks from her critically-received album, Joanne, which bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

By contrast, the 48-date Joanne world tour promises to be a sweeping affair and will likely hinge on the "raw Americana" vibe that characterized Gaga's fifth studio album. Fans can find the complete list of tour dates here.

