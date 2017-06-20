Let's talk about Frozen (even though it's 98 degrees out)

KUSA - Denver could potentially hit a record breaking high temperature Tuesday, but the heat does not brother the crew of the stage adaption of Disney’s Frozen.

The crew spent the morning decorating the Buell Theatre with banners of snow and a winter wonderland ... even though it was 98 degrees outside (a record high).

The cast of Frozen includes University of Northern Colorado graduate Aisha Jackson as standby for Anna.

Tickets are now on sale for the pre-Broadway debut.

Some tickets are still available for “Frozen” at www.denvercenter.org. The show runs from Aug. 17 to Oct. 1.

© 2017 KUSA-TV