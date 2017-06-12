Lineup, first headliner announced for NewWestFest 2017

Fans cheer for Shatterproof at NewWestFest on Saturday, August 13, 2016 (Photo: c)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest rolled out its lineup and first headliner announcement for the annual free, three-day music festival Monday.

Alternative rock band CAKE, which boasts hits like "The Distance" and "Short Skirt Long Jacket," will be headlining the festival Saturday, August 12 at 8:30 p.m. on the Mountain Avenue Stage.

The Sunday headliner will be announced later this week and Friday's headliner will roll out later this summer. Both will also perform on the Mountain Avenue Stage.

Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest is set to take over Old Town from August 11-13, with performances from more than 80 Colorado bands running from 5 to 10 p.m. that Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 that Saturday and 11 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

