Local fans mourn the death of Carrie Fisher

The Denver Art Museum sets up a message table for Carrie Fisher at the exhibit of Star Wars costumes at the Denver Art Museum. (Photo: Chris Cheline)

KUSA - From the lines of movie fans seeing the latest Star Wars movie Rogue One to patrons of the Denver Art Museum's Star Wars Costumes exhibit, the pain of losing actress Carrie Fisher is not just sad. Some say it feels historic.

"It's pretty sad," Zach Davis, Lakewood resident, said. "I mean she was one of the original three, you know, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford."

Fisher's role as Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars saga is one of the most memorable roles in the past few decades. Hannah Schineller and her mother went through the Denver Art Museum viewing the same clothes Fisher wore through the movies.

"Hearing that she'd passed, I feel, made this a little bit different emotionally," Schineller said.

Her clothes and her hair were recognizable symbols of style for her fans. But, they say Fisher portrayal of Princess Leia will be known most for her strength.

"I truly honored and respected her," Russett Goulding, moviegoer, said. "Oh, she was feisty. She was so much fun and she did it with grace."

Schineller says Fisher continued that example off-screen.

"She was more than just Princess Leia. She was someone who fought for women, who fought for girls and women to believe they can be greater than just a girl," Schineller said.

Davis says she was a role model.

"I got two daughters, so I try to teach them that strong female role of courage and hard work and leadership. I think that's what she embodied in that role," Davis said. "She's gonna be missed."

