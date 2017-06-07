Matchbox Twenty announces Pepsi Center show

Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty performs at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on August 17, 2013 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo: Janette Pellegrini, 2013 Getty Images)

DENVER - In “These Hard Times” you might be “Overjoyed” to learn Matchbox Twenty will be play under the “Bright Lights” of the Pepsi Center this fall.

The band announced Wednesday morning that they’ll stop by the Mile High City on Oct. 4 as part of a tour commemorating the 20th anniversary of their debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.

Matchbox Twenty clearly does not want to “take you for granted”

The show is not at “3 AM” – instead it’s at the more reasonable hour of 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 and go up to $99.50. They go on sale at www.AltitudeTickets.com , www.livenational.com and by phone at 303-893-TIXS at 10 a.m. on June 9.

