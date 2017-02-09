Models wanted for Denver Fashion Weekend Spring '17 show

(Photo: 303 Magazine/DFW)

DENVER - Calling all Coloradans who can strut their stuff – models are needed for Denver Fashion Weekend’s Spring 2017 show.

The event, hosted by 303 Magazine, is going to be bigger than ever this year. From March 30 to April 2nd local and national designers will come together to show off their latest collections.

You won’t want to miss the infamous hair show held on Sunday. Last year’s spectacle included models dancing in pointe shoes, and a sky-high head dress that I’m still wondering how Beto’s Hair Salon pulled off.

The four-day runway show was previously held at City Hall on Broadway, but with Denver’s growing fashion scene, the space just wasn’t big enough to hold everyone.

Organizers decided to move the fashion showcase to the Glitter Dome on Wynkoop Street in order to hold more people.

Think you have what it takes?

303 Magazine is looking for male and female models to walk their runway. The open casting call will be held Tuesday, February 21st at 5 p.m. at the Glitter Dome event center. You must be 17 or older to apply.

For more information, and to fill out an application, visit 303 Magazine.

