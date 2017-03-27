Molson Coors to deliver beer in 1 hour via Amazon tech

(Photo: Luke Sharett | Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Molson Coors Brewing Co.'s U.S division wants to bring a beer to your door in under an hour — with just the tap of a button or a question to Alexa.

MillerCoors is bringing the "Internet of Things" to beer delivery by offering both an Amazon Alexa and Amazon Dash Button option to shoppers, according to Ad Age.

The campaign, called "Miller Lite On-Demand," will allow consumers to order Miller Lite via Amazon Dash, a Wi-Fi connected device that lets you order goods with one press, and through Amazon.com Inc.'s (Nasdaq: AMZN) voice-ordering service Alexa, which works with the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and Tap.

With Alexa, shoppers can search for the "Miller Time" Alexa skill and place an order by saying, "Alexa, start Miller Time." The deliveries will be carried out by Drizly, a Boston-based on-demand alcohol delivery startup that brings booze to your door in under an hour.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p40t7

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)



© 2017 KUSA-TV