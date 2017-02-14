Motown the Musical coming through Denver

(Photo: Courtesy Motown the Musical)

KUSA - Sometimes, you just need to dance. And Motown the Musical is here to help.

The show swings through the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 14-19.

It tells the story of Berry Gordy, who started as a featherweight boxer and became Motown’s founder, starting the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and more in the process.

Tickets to the show are available at denvercenter.org or by calling 303-893-4100. They start at $35.



