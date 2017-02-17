'Motown The Musical' has Denver dancing in its seat

If you’re looking for a show that has you itching to get up and dance, you need to go grab your tickets to “Motown The Musical.”

Wednesday was opening night at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and I didn’t see empty seat in the theater.

I have to admit I was tired after work and was feeling a bit under the weather, but it turns out this musical was just what I needed.

From the moment the curtain drew, the soulful energy of familiar melodies from Hitsville U.S.A. filled the theater – I was hooked.

The musical follows the true life story of Motown founder Berry Gordy, and his trials and tribulations of building a multi-million dollar record company in the late 1950’s. Gordy is responsible for launching the careers of music icons like Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye.

Not only were each of the talent’s vocals incredible, but the costume changes alone will have you begging for more.

Allison Semmes’ portrayal of the glamorous Dianna Ross is uncanny, and the moment she walked on-stage in a silver sparkly dress, I got the ultimate chills.

Numbers like “My Girl”, “Brick House” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” had audience members snapping their fingers and moving their shoulders to old-school songs every generation loves.

Between the witty writing and overload of cuteness coming from 12-year-old Raymond Davis Jr., who plays a young Michael Jackson, it’s impossible to leave without a smile on your face.

Hurry and get your tickets though, the show only goes until Sunday, February 19.

For more info on Motown The Musical, visit http://www.denvercenter.org/shows/specific-series/Get?Id=8025132f-6d2d-4c01-b1da-7bbee8f7d438.

