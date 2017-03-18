Movie inspiring people with disabilities

The Movement (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

KUSA - It is a movie aimed at setting limitless boundaries. "The Movement" narrated by Robert Redford documents people who are overcoming disabilities though adaptive sports.

Rachael Stafford, the director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center stopped by 9NEWS Saturday morning to discuss the film as well as the services the organization offers.

The movie airs Saturday at 6 p.m. on 9NEWS. For more information on the ADA center, visit http://http://www.rockymountainada.org/.

© 2017 KUSA-TV