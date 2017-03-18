KUSA
Close

Movie inspiring people with disabilities

Rocky Mountain ADA Center offers free services. 9NEWS at 7 a.m. 3/18/17.

Raquel Villanueva, KUSA 11:15 AM. MDT March 18, 2017

KUSA - It is a movie aimed at setting limitless boundaries. "The Movement" narrated by Robert Redford documents people who are overcoming disabilities though adaptive sports.

Rachael Stafford, the director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center stopped by 9NEWS Saturday morning to discuss the film as well as the services the organization offers. 

The movie airs Saturday at 6 p.m. on 9NEWS. For more information on the ADA center, visit http://http://www.rockymountainada.org/.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories