Alicia Keys returning to 'The Voice' in 2018

Alicia Keys performs on December 8, 2012 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. (Photo: Getty Images, 2012 Handout)

KUSA - Alicia Keys is reclaiming her red chair.

The fifteen-time Grammy Award winner is returning to judge "The Voice" in spring of 2018, NBC announced Wednesday.

Keys will join Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and first-time judge Kelly Clarkson. Keys' artist Chris Blue won "The Voice" in spring of 2017. Current judges Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus will take a break from the show.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirit and sheer talent. She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, in a press release. “The chemistry between Alicia, Kelly, Adam and Blake will make for a wildly unpredictable and compelling season 14!"

Kelly Clarkson made the judge reveal in a YouTube video Wednesday morning.

Can't see the video? Click here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV