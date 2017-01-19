KUSA
Bluebird show cancelled due to snow in Oregon

Mallory Davis, KUSA 2:45 PM. MST January 19, 2017

DENVER - Singer-songwriter John Paul White was forced to cancel his show at the Bluebird Theater Thursday because the band is stuck in Pendleton, Oregon.

Snowstorms in parts of Oregon have many roads closed.

Tickets to the show will be refunded at the point of purchase.

