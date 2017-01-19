Bluebird show cancelled due to snow in Oregon

Bluebird Theater (Photo: Raquel Villanueva)

DENVER - Singer-songwriter John Paul White was forced to cancel his show at the Bluebird Theater Thursday because the band is stuck in Pendleton, Oregon.

Snowstorms in parts of Oregon have many roads closed.

Tickets to the show will be refunded at the point of purchase.

White tweeted this short message to fans: http://bit.ly/2iGSmwM

Incredibly sorry about this y'all...we're snowed in right now in Pendleton, OR... https://t.co/RJyLadmyoY — John Paul White (@johnpaulwhite) January 19, 2017

