Colorado Symphony's 2017/18 season includes world-famous cellist

DENVER - Colorado Symphony has announced its program schedule for the 2017/18 season, which will include a performance from world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma in December, a press release said.

The season will debut Brett Mitchell’s as music director, who will assume the position on July 1.

"For our first season together, I wanted to celebrate what makes the Colorado Symphony absolutely unique among orchestras: an extraordinarily wide variety of concerts that feature a compelling blend of old and new, all performed by some of the finest musicians in the country,” Mitchell said in the press release.

The concert season opens with a performance from soprano Renée Fleming and the symphony in a one-night only event on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

This will be followed by Classics Opening Weekend, featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 on Sept. 15 to 17.

Aside from the classics, the season will also have more modern performances such as “Queen of Jazz: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald,” “Purple Rain: The Music of Prince,” “Disney in Concert: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Halloween Spooktacular!”

Ticket packages for the 2017/18 season have gone on sale as of March 1, along with Flex Passes that provide six ticket vouchers for the best-available seats to any off the season’s concerts.

Single tickets will go on sale August 1. The Yo-Yo Ma concert is not a part of the ticket packages and can only be purchased at this time as single tickets

