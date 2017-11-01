Legendary rock band Jane's Addiction stopping in Denver

Jane's Addiction is coming to the Ogden Theatre in Denver.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominated band is set to play Dec. 28.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. and can be found at AXS.com, the Ogden's website or at the box office, which is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. General admission starts at $89.50.
