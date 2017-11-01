Legendary rock band Jane's Addiction stopping in Denver

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 01: Musician Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction performs at the after party for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Entourage" on June 1, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2015 Getty Images)

Jane's Addiction is coming to the Ogden Theatre in Denver.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominated band is set to play Dec. 28.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. and can be found at AXS.com, the Ogden's website or at the box office, which is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. General admission starts at $89.50.

© 2017 KUSA-TV