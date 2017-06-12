Jerry Garcia 75th Birthday Concert announced for Red Rocks

People attend the auction of Jerry Garcia's guitar on May 31, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - An all-star collection of jam band musicians will unite at Red Rocks to celebrate Jerry Garcia's 75th birthday later this summer on August 4.

Bob Weir & The Campfire Band will headline the show. Weir, a guitarist and vocalist, was a founding member of the Grateful Dead.

Additionally, a special band is being assembled to honor the Dead's iconic frontman. Melvin Seals, Jackie LaBranch and Gloria Jones, who all played extensively with Garcia during his life, will lead the band. They will be joined by jam band veterans Duane Trucks, Oteil Burbridge, Tom Hamilton and Kamasi Washington.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online by clicking here or by calling (888) 929-7849. Prices range from $55-$65.

Garcia died in 1995. He would have turned 75-years-old this year on August 1.

